Jacksonville Main Street Announces Downtown Finds Contest

Snapping a picture of your latest purchase could land you some extra shopping cash in downtown Jacksonville this month.

Jacksonville Main Street announced today the Downtown Finds Contest will run throughout August, leading up to the organization’s 25th-anniversary celebration in early September.

Executive Director Judy Tighe says the contest was inspired by a growing social media trend. “This is along the lines of the popular Instagram movement with Hauls. So you find things that are cool about downtown whether it’s something that you bought or something that you’re just happy to see. Take a picture of it or with it and post it with the hashtag Jacksonville IL Downtown Finds.

Every submission will be entered into a drawing and at our big 25th Anniversary Party on September 7th. We will draw from all of those entries and there will be five lucky winners of a one hundred dollar gift certificate to their downtown business of choice.”

Tighe says the new Jacksonville Main Street tear-off maps are also now available at a number of retailers in the downtown district. She says the full-color maps can help shoppers find that store or restaurant they’ve heard good things about but have not explored yet.

The Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Finds Contest is running now through September 7th. To enter, snap a pic of something you find or purchase downtown and post it to your social media with #JacksonvilleILDowntownFinds.

You can enter as many times as you like. Each of the five winners will receive a $100.00 gift certificate to their favorite downtown district business.

For more information on Jacksonville Main Street, go to Jacksonvillemainstreet.org, or on the Jacksonville Main Street Facebook or Instagram pages.