Jacksonville Main Street Awards

By Gary Scott on March 3, 2026 at 10:33am

Jacksonville Main Street has released its list of year end award winners.

Unforeseen circumstances forced Jacksonville Main Street to cancel its year end meeting.

Jacksonville Main Street director Judy Tighe says Donny Gillis was given the volunteer of the year award for his dedication, generosity and willingness to step up whenever called upon.

GFL Environmental was recognized as the business of the year for its financial and material support of the program.

And, Rabbi Rob and Lauren Thomas received the Illinois Main Street Award in excellence in downtown revitalization for the design and work at the Kresge Building on the east side of the square..the home of Pizza Records.

The Thomas’s also won the 2024-25 Community Builder Award for building up community spirit, structural enhancements and interest in downtown.