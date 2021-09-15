Jacksonville Main Street in Running for $25,000 Prize in National Contest

Jacksonville Main Street is again asking for your vote, and hoping this time they can make it over the finish line.

Jacksonville Main Street is again in the running for the “Independent We Stand America’s Main Street Contest.” The national contest is sponsored by Stihl Inc., makers of outdoor power tools, as well as several other home improvement and construction material companies.

Executive Director of Jacksonville Main Street, Judy Tighe says the non-profit organization has entered the contest for approximately six years and always makes it to the finals but has yet to bring home the big prize.

The winner will receive $25,000 in cash and related prizes. Tighe says Jacksonville Main Street has several ideas for projects and winning the top prize would help to see those come to fruition as well as help with current projects already in place.

“One of which being continuing to add to our mural collection. We already have concepts and artists lined up and ready to paint. I think this would make sure that those get done quickly, and then maybe we can move on and do another. It would also give us some good seed money for the concerts next year. And we also have some other beautification ideas and some business development ideas that we would like to put into place.”

From now until November 7th, online voting for the quarterfinals is underway. Voters can vote each day up to 25 times per 24 hour period from any one IP address.

Semi-final voting runs from November 15th to December 12th with the winning Main Street being announced on December 20th.

Tighe says the organization holding the contest is a movement made up of independently owned businesses across the country that is dedicated to educating their communities about the importance of local support.

“Independent We Stand is actually in an organization that advocates for and provides a lot of resources actually for small businesses. They are big proponents of shop local, and really supportive of small business entrepreneurship.”

According to the announcement, the grand prize winner is selected from the top 10 vote-getters in the semi-final round by a panel of judges. Tighe says she hopes Jacksonville Main Street continues to make it to the finals and the judges get tired of seeing the name and will eventually honor Jacksonville with the prize.

To vote for Jacksonville Main Street in the Independent We Stand America’s Main Street Contest, go to www.mainstreetcontest.com/profile/24

Information will also be available on the Jacksonville Main Street website and Facebook page.