Jacksonville Main Street Revives Facade Grant Program

Jacksonville Main Street has revived a grant program to help businesses dress up their store fronts.

The facade grant program returns. Awards will be for reimbursable grants totaling $25,000 or pre-approved projects being completed this year.

Qualifying projects are eligible for 30% reimbursable funding up to $5,000 on any commercial facade project within the Jacksonville Main Street district, a 44-square-block area from Beecher Avenue to Lafayette Avenue and from Clay Avenue to Church Street in downtown Jacksonville.

Program brochures and applications are available on the Jacksonville Main Street website. Applications are being accepted through March 31 and can be returned to Jacksonville Main Street by email, the U.S. Postal Service or by being dropped off at the organization’s office at 222 W. State St.

Grantees will be notified in writing by April 15th.