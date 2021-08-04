Jacksonville Main Street Wrapping Up Summer Concert Series This Week

Jacksonville Main Street winds up their summer event schedule this Friday. The Harmons take the stage for the final concert of the Downtown Concert Series featuring their family bluegrass talents on Friday at 7PM with beverage and food opening at 6PM. Main Street’s Judy Tighe says the Harmons are a huge local favorite.

The bookend to the weekend is a local favorite event with the Craft Brew Festival on Saturday afternoon. Tighe says that about 20 craft breweries and home brewers will be on hand for the event on Saturday.

Tighe says they have separated out the Artisan Fair and have returned it to a stand alone event that will return in October: “We have separated the Artisans from the Craft Brew Festival. It is a stand-alone event on October 9th. We are looking for vendors for that, so if you know any artists let them know. It’s going to be a juried art fair. We are bringing that back and we’ve separated the event, so we will have yet another event in October.”

Tighe says to visit Jacksonville Main Street’s website or Facebook Page to find out ways to sign up for the Artisan Fair in October. Tighe says that Jacksonville Main Street is grateful for the massive support in return this year from the community.