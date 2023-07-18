Jacksonville Man Airlifted After Being Struck by Train Tuesday Morning

A Jacksonville man was seriously injured after he was struck by a train early this morning. Jacksonville Rescue, LifeStar EMS, and Jacksonville Police were dispatched to the vicinity of East Independence and Hockenhull Street at 5:47 am Tuesday for a report of a man that had been hit by a passing train.

Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department confirmed to WLDS News late this morning, that a 41-year-old man from Jacksonville was struck by a Burlington Northern train in the section of tracks between East Walnut Street and East Independence Avenue, according to preliminary reports.

The man reportedly sustained serious injuries and was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to an area hospital in Springfield. Police officials believe the initial call to 911 was made by someone with Burlington Northern, although that was not confirmed in the initial reports.

Jacksonville Police were on the scene of the accident for approximately two hours this morning.

Police officials say that railroad officials typically handle the full investigation into incidents such as this when someone is injured by a train. A media request for more information from Burlington Northern Rail Road has not been returned as of press time.