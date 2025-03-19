Jacksonville Man Arrested After Alleged Trespassing Incident Tuesday Morning at JMS

Jacksonville Police responded to Jacksonville Middle School at 6:45 Tuesday morning for a man allegedly trespassing on the property.

JMS Principal Celeste Lashmett sent the following information to parents on Tuesday morning: “A man seemingly under the influence came into the foyer at JMS asking to enroll his child. JMS staff immediately got the one student waiting in the foyer into the office where they were safe and contacted police. The police responded immediately and detained him. The district along with the Jacksonville Police Department will be issuing a letter of no trespass for the individual for all District 117 properties. The JMS staff that were present acted quickly to ensure student safety.”

Lashmett went on to remind parents that the district and the JPD collaborate and have a full-time student resource officer stationed at the school each day and that student safety has and always will be a priority for staff.

According to a police report, officers arrested 64-year old Robert L. Jacques of the 1100 block of West State Street on a McDonough County warrant for contempt of court on violation of a court order. Jacques failed to appear on a pay or appear court date on August 9, 2024. The payment is in relation to a conviction on three felony theft charges.

Jacques has posted bond and been released.

