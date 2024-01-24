Jacksonville Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Woman With a Hammer

Jacksonville Police arrested a man last night after he allegedly attacked someone with a hammer.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of North Diamond Street just before 7PM after a caller reported that a male subject had attacked a female with a hammer and then left the residence in an unknown vehicle towards Oak Street.

Police soon located and arrested 39-year old Mario T. Jackson of the 1100 block of North Diamond for domestic battery after police say he struck his girlfriend with a hammer during a physical disturbance. No information on the condition of the victim was released in the report.

Jackson remains held at the Morgan County Jail.