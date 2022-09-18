Jacksonville Man Arrested After Being Involved In 3 Separate Physical Altercations Over the Last 24 Hours

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after he was involved in several incidents throughout the city over the last 24 hours.

Police were initially called to the Casey’s in the 500 block of East Morton Avenue at 2:20 yesterday morning after employees reported a physical disturbance on the property. Upon arrival, police arrested and cited 23 year old John L. Burton of the 300 block of South Clay Avenue for disorderly conduct after allegedly hitting another subject inside the business. Burton was later released.

At 1:42PM, Jacksonville Police were called to an apartment complex in the 700 block of East Chambers Street after a neighbor was alarmed by a gray car pulling into a driveway of the complex and several subjects exited the vehicle carrying ball bats attempting to fight other people on the property. A vehicle was damaged in the incident. The subjects left the area prior to officers’ arrival to the scene.

Jacksonville Police were called to The Emporium in the 200 block of East State Street at 12:34 this morning for a large physical disturbance with weapons. Upon arrival, police separated several parties and issued multiple citations and arrested Burton for the 700 block of East Chambers disturbance and the Casey’s disturbance from earlier in the day for disorderly conduct.

Also cited in the incident at The Emporium for disorderly conduct for fighting were 27 year old Tautaneisha S. Austin of the 600 block of North Main Street, 27 year old Mahyura K. Walton of the 700 block of West Douglas Avenue, 27 year old Alexiss L. Walton of East St. Louis, 20 year old Derrick D. Bailey, Jr. of Springfield, and 33 year old Derrick D. Walton of the 600 block of North Prairie Street.

Tautaneisha Austin, Derrick Bailey, Jr., and Alexiss Walton were also subsequently arrested in the disturbance for resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Tautaneisha Austin and Mahyura Walton may also have pending citations for battery, according to police reports. The Emporium incident remains under further investigation and more citations may be pending.