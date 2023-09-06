Jacksonville Man Arrested After Being Sentenced to Prison Tuesday

A Jacksonville man was arrested by police after he was sentenced to serve prison time in Morgan County Court yesterday.

31-year-old Jordan C. Branch of the 1000 block of South Clay Street was charged with two Class 2 Felony counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance stemming from an arrest in July of last year.

Tuesday in Morgan County Court, Branch pleaded guilty to the first of the two counts. The second count along with two misdemeanor charges of resisting a peace officer, and other traffic court matters were all dismissed per the plea.

Branch was sentenced to serve six years in IDOC with credit for 19 days served in the Morgan County Jail. He was also ordered to pay fees and court costs and serve one year of mandatory supervised release.

Following his sentencing, Jacksonville Police assisted another unnamed law enforcement agency in arresting Branch on two additional charges of manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances. He remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail.