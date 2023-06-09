Jacksonville Man Arrested After Brawl At South Main Food Stop

A man was arrested at a Jacksonville food establishment after allegedly starting a fight with an employee and several patrons yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a food service business in the 400 block of South Main Street after a report that an employee was assaulting other staff members and customers at 2:09PM.

Upon arrival, law enforcement was able to separate several people. Upon investigation, police arrested 26-year old Larome R. Anderson of the 800 block of West Lafayette for three citations of aggravated battery in a public place and domestic battery with a prior conviction. Police reports say he struck at least 3 individuals in the face causing injury.

He remains held without bond at the Morgan County Jail.