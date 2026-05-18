Jacksonville man arrested after car strikes home

By Benjamin Cox on May 18, 2026 at 9:13am

Jacksonville police responded to a report of a car striking a home early this morning.

Officers received a report just after 4:45 a.m. of a vehicle striking a home in the 700 block of North Prairie Street. According to a police report, the vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Darius K. Kidd of the 700 block of East Douglas Ave., was traveling southbound in the 700 block of North Prairie Street at a high rate of speed. For unknown reasons, Kidd lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck the residence.

No injuries were reported. Kidd’s vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Kidd was later cited for reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.