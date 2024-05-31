Jacksonville Man Arrested After Chase on Dirt Bike

By Benjamin Cox on May 31, 2024 at 2:25pm

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after he attempted to flee on a dirt bike in a traffic stop last night on the city’s northeast side.

A Jacksonville Police officer attempted to stop a male subject on a dirt bike in the roadway on East Walnut Street just before midnight. The individual fled on the dirt bike, leading officers from JPD and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office on a chase.

The suspect, later identified as 20-year old Issac K. Haley of the 500 block of West Walnut, is said to have crashed the mini bike in a cornfield and then fled on foot to a tree line. Officers eventually located and subdued Haley and arrested him.

Haley has been initially cited for resisting a peace officer, operation of an ATV on a public highway, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing or eluding police.

Police reports say that Haley was also found in possession of a starter pistol “prop gun,” but no citations have been issued at this time.

Haley was released early this morning with a notice to appear in court.