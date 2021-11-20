Jacksonville Man Arrested After Collision in Restaurant Drive-Thru

Jacksonville Police were called to a two-vehicle collision at a restaurant drive-thru early this morning.

Police received reports of a collision in the McDonald’s drive-thru located in the 500 block of West Morton Avenue at approximately 2:08 this morning.

Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, police determined that a vehicle driven by 21 year old Jacob T. Roderick of the 100 block of Sunwood collided with the rear end of a vehicle driven by 32 year old Penny L. Grant of Champaign.

Both units sustained only minor damage. No injuries were reported. Roderick’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

Roderick was cited for two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He was later booked into the Morgan County Jail, posted bond, and was released.