Jacksonville Man Arrested After Crashing Into Utility Pole

Jacksonville Police responded to a single-vehicle crash after a North Main Street resident reported a vehicle was in their neighbor’s front yard on Thanksgiving night.

According to police reports, at approximately 9:30 Thursday night, a vehicle that was traveling southbound in the 800 block of North Main Street veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Upon arrival and subsequent investigation the driver, 23 year Andrew L. Thomas of the 1100 block of North Diamond was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of drugs.

Thomas was also cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, and improper use of an electronic communication device. Thomas was released from the Morgan County Jail with a notice to appear in court.