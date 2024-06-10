Jacksonville Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance Involving Machete

Jacksonville Police arrested a man Saturday morning after he allegedly brandished a machete during a domestic incident.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of North Diamond just after 8:30AM Saturday. According to the caller, a male subject had put a machete through a door and then kicked down the door. The caller said that the man then held up a woman at the residence with the machete, before striking her with an open hand and then leaving the residence on foot.

Officers later located and arrested 39-year old Mario T. Jackson of the 1100 block of North Diamond for domestic battery and aggravated assault.

According to Morgan County Jail reports, Jackson was being held pending a pretrial detention hearing. Jackson was sentenced to 2 years of adult probation in March for Class 4 Domestic Battery with a prior conviction. A petition to revoke that probation was denied in incidents last month. According to online court records, witness testimony to the May incident was not found to be credible and the petition was dropped. Jackson is also currently awaiting trial on a possession of a controlled substance arrest from November 13th, 2023. He was due back in court for that charge on June 18th. Charges for Saturday’s incident are awaiting filing by the Morgan County State’s Attorney’s Office.