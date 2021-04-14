Jacksonville Man Arrested After Hit and Run Accident Sends Another to Passavant

A Jacksonville man is behind bars after a hit and run accident that sent another man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Jacksonville Police were called to the scene of a traffic accident in the 400 block of S. East St. for a report of a crash, with injuries, involving an unknown vehicle and a motorcycle.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a 22-year-old male, who had been driving the motorcycle, lying in the street with injuries. The unknown suspect vehicle had left the scene. The 22-year-old male was transported to Passavant Area Hospital by EMS. Jacksonville Police say his condition was not known at the time of this morning’s press release.

As a result of the investigation, 30-year-old Edward E. Baldwin III of the 600 block of South East Street was later arrested for Felony Leaving the Scene and failure to report an accident with Injuries. Baldwin is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, regarding this case, is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (217)479-4630 or Crimestoppers at (217)243-7300.