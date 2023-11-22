Jacksonville Man Arrested After Hit and Run in Restaurant Parking Lot

A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday night after he fled the scene after hitting a parked car in a fast food restaurant parking lot.

Police were called to the Wendy’s parking lot located at 901 West Morton Avenue at approximately 7:45 pm after a caller reported to West Central Joint Dispatchers that a vehicle had struck another and then fled the scene.

According to police reports after a subsequent investigation, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Eleodoro Hernandez of the 100 block of Westminster struck another vehicle in the parking lot causing moderate damage to both vehicles, and then left the scene without reporting the incident.

Police later located the vehicle and Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence, leaving the scene and failing to report an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid drivers license, and having no insurance for operator under suspension.

Hernandez’s vehicle was towed from the scene. He remains held at the Morgan County Jail pending an appearance in court.