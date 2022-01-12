Jacksonville Man Arrested After Shots Fired Tuesday Evening

Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night.

West Central Dispatch received a call to 911 of shots fired in the 500 block of East State Street at 5:57 pm, at which point the caller then hung up. According to police records, 18-year-old Sebastian J. Eskew of the 1000 block of North Fayette Street was located and arrested for armed robbery and reckless discharge of a firearm.

In a statement to WLDS News late Tuesday night, Jacksonville Chief of Police Adam Mefford confirmed initial reports of the shooting, saying that the incident was “not a break-in. There was an incident in which there was a report of shots fired. Persons of interest are in custody, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Mefford says “one individual received non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed to be an isolated incident and we don’t believe there is any threat to the public in relation to this incident. Officers and detectives are still gathering information. Due to the ongoing investigation, no other information is being released at this time.”

Eskew was booked into the Morgan County Jail just after midnight on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed robbery. He remains held at the jail without bond.

Also according to police records, Jacksonville Police recovered a stolen pistol in the 600 block of East Douglas Avenue which had been reported stolen from out of state. There is no indication at this time that the two events are related.

This is a developing story, and WLDS News will bring you more information as it becomes available.