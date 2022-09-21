Jacksonville Man Arrested After Single-Vehicle Crash on East Morton Avenue

One man was arrested after a 1-vehicle crash on East Morton Avenue near Country Club Road last night.

A caller alerted police of a possible intoxicated driver swerving all over the roadway in the vicinity of the 900 block of East Morton Avenue around 11:14PM.

Upon arrival and after investigation, police say a vehicle driven by 48 year old Perry Handy of the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue veered off the roadway in the 900 block of East Morton Avenue and struck 3 mailboxes before re-entering the roadway.

Upon re-entry, police say a tire on the vehicle blew out causing the vehicle to exit the roadway to the right, striking a curb before coming to rest in a ditch near Water’s Edge Winery. The vehicle sustained over $1,500 damage and had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Handy was arrested without incident at the scene for possession of methamphetamine, driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage. He remains held at the Morgan County Jail.