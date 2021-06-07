Jacksonville Man Arrested After Stealing a JFD Fire Engine

A Jacksonville man was arrested this morning after he allegedly stole a Jacksonville Fire Engine and hit a street sign.

Jacksonville Fire Department personnel alerted Jacksonville Police at approximately 10:09AM today that an individual had taken a fire engine from the Fire Department in the 200 block of West Douglas Avenue.

After a brief pursuit in which the fire engine struck a street sign, police were able to apprehend 30 year old Cory M. Fisher of the 900 block of Doolin Avenue. Fisher has been cited for theft over $500,000; reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license. The fire engine received damage to the middle passenger side. Fisher is now lodged at the Morgan County Jail.