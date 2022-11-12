Jacksonville Man Arrested After Stealing UTV from ISD

Jacksonville Police were called after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a school yesterday morning.

The Illinois School for the Deaf security detail reported to police that one of the school’s dark green utility vehicles had been taken around 9:30 yesterday morning.

The unknown suspect at the time had arrived at the school on a bicycle and left it in the grass before taking off with the vehicle. Officers located the UTV near the intersection of Massey Lane and West Morton Avenue at 12:36 PM and arrested the driver, 30-year-old Luke T. Adams of the 700 block of East Douglas Avenue.

Adams was cited for felony theft, an outstanding Morgan County warrant, and resisting a peace officer. At 1:19 PM, police also cited Adams for burglary from a motor vehicle in the 1700 block of West Morton Avenue after video evidence allegedly showed Adams taking items and an undisclosed amount of cash out of the vehicle, and officers are said to have observed him with the stolen objects.

Adams remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.