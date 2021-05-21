Jacksonville Man Arrested After Striking an Apartment Building with a U-Haul Truck

Jacksonville Police arrested a man this morning after he struck an apartment building with a U-Haul truck.

Police were summoned to the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue at 10:55 this morning, responding to reports of a 1-vehicle crash involving an alleged drunk male subject.

According to a police report, 41 year old Obia Y. Brengettsy of the 900 block of North Prairie Street was allegedly attempting to back a U-Haul truck into an apartment unit at the location and struck the building. No official damages were listed in the police report. No injuries were reported. Brengettsy was cited for driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance. He was later booked into the Morgan County Jail.