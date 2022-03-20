Jacksonville Man Arrested After Striking Gas Station in South Jacksonville

South Jacksonville and Jacksonville Police responded to a call Sunday morning of a vehicle striking a business on Comfort Drive.

An initial call came in at 7:16 Sunday morning from an employee of the Qik-N-Easy at 103 Comfort Drive about an individual striking the building multiple times.

According to a South Jacksonville police report, a vehicle driven by 48 year old Jose A. Aviles of the 600 block of Reid Street struck the northeast side front of the building near the entrance while attempting to pull into a handicap parking space. The impact damaged both the exterior and interior wall causing an interior counter to separate from the wall.

Aviles then allegedly reversed the vehicle, made a loop around the building and proceeded to strike the southeast front exterior wall and an ice machine causing interior and exterior damage. Officers were able to stop the vehicle before it left the scene and arrested Aviles from criminal damage to property over $10,000 and reckless driving.

Aviles remains held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.