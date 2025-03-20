Jacksonville Man Arrested After Woman Found Shot With BB Gun

Jacksonville Police arrested a man early Thursday morning in connection to an incident early Wednesday morning where a woman was found injured after being shot with a BB gun.

Jacksonville police were called at 3:25AM Wednesday to a home in the 700 block of East Douglas Avenue for a woman bleeding after a physical altercation. Upon arrival and after a brief investigation, police determined that the woman had injuries to her chest and face after being shot with a BB gun by a male suspect.

At approximately 1:40AM Thursday, police were contacted by an individual who said they knew information about and the whereabouts of the alleged male suspect in the BB gun incident. At approximately 2:30AM Thursday, Jacksonville Police booked 29-year old Jordan L. Ransom of the 900 block of South Clay Avenue into the Morgan County Jail on a citation for aggravated domestic battery in connection to the incident.

As of this morning, Ransom remain held at the jail awaiting a pretrial detention hearing.

