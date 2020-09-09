Jacksonville Man Arrested At ISP Checkpoint Near Jerseyville

A Jacksonville man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop during an Illinois State Police checkpoint at the end of August.

The Journal-Courier reports that 37 year old Brent B. Boyd of Jacksonville was arrested on August 31st on charges of being an armed habitual criminal, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a motor vehicle, aggravated driving under the influence, and driving with a revoked license.

Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten told the Journal-Courier and confirmed court documents saying that ISP were conducting a roadside safety checkpoint on U.S. 67 southwest of Jerseyville. According to police reports, Boyd approached the checkpoint and temporarily crossed over the white fog line, and when troopers approached the vehicle an odor of alcohol was emanating from inside the vehicle.

According to further reports, officers found a loaded and unholstered 9mm handgun with a serial number that had been defaced located inside the vehicle. Officers also say they found between 15-100 grams of methamphetamine.

Boyd is currently being held at the Jersey County Jail on $100,000 bond.