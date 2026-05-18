Jacksonville man arrested for alleged residential burglary

By Benjamin Cox on May 18, 2026 at 9:21am

Jacksonville Police responded to a breaking-and-entering call on Friday evening and arrested the alleged suspect later in the weekend.

Officers received a report of a subject opening a package on a porch and making entry into a home in the 1000 block of South East Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. Officers documented the information during an investigation.

During the course of extended investigation, police later identified and arrested 31-year-old Ryan C. Dyer, listed as homeless of Jacksonville, on a charge of residential burglary. Dyer was located at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Sunday at a residence in the 500 block of Duncan Street. Dyer was later released with a notice to appear in Morgan County Circuit Court.