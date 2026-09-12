Jacksonville man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a juvenile

By Benjamin Cox on September 11, 2026 at 8:55pm

Jacksonville Police have arrested a Jacksonville man in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile.

Police say 26-year-old Austin D. Sims was arrested following an investigation that began in August.

Sims is accused of two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, involving a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

Police say the victim was known to Sims and that the incident appears to be isolated.

Morgan County Circuit Court records show formal charges were formally filed Thursday.

A petition to deny Sims pretrial release was also filed. Following a hearing, the petition was granted, and Sims was ordered detained.

Sims is being held at the Morgan County Jail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 29th at 10 a.m.

Anyone with additional information about the incidents involving Sims’ arrest is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department Investigative Division at 217-479-4636.