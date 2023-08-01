Jacksonville Man Arrested For Allegedly Pulling Gun on A Woman on Country Club Road

Jacksonville Police arrested a man on a number of offenses after he allegedly pointed a gun at someone last night.

Jacksonville Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call at 9:51PM from a female subject saying that a man had pulled a gun on them in the 100 block of Country Club Road.

Police later located the suspect vehicle near the same area and arrested the driver, 22-year old Jamikah A. Chevis of the 1400 block of West Lafayette Avenue.

Chevis has been cited for possession of a stolen fiream and ammunition, having no valid FOID Card, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of adult use cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.