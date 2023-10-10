Jacksonville Man Arrested for Arson in Calhoun

A Jacksonville man was arrested by Conservation Police Friday for arson.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, sometime Friday the sheriff’s office responded to a section of Hillcrest Road in Nebo for a report of a man who was setting fire to various fields.

Illinois Conservation Police Officer Jordan Roundcount, and Calhoun County Sergeant Zach Hardin responded to the scene. Officer Roundcount arrived on scene first and took a male subject into custody according to the report.

The North Calhoun Fire Protection District also responded to the scene and was able to extinguish several fires that authorities say had been intentionally set.

36-year-old Brandon L. Capps of Jacksonville, no address provided, was arrested and has since been charged with arson, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct. Capps was also wanted on a Jersey County warrant for failure to appear in court on an undisclosed charge.

Capps remains held without bond at the Greene County Jail awaiting an appearance at the Calhoun County Courthouse.