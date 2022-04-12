Jacksonville Man Arrested For Brandishing Airsoft Gun At Neighbor

Jacksonville Police arrested a man yesterday morning after he threatened a neighbor with an airsoft gun.

47 year old Dennis R. Rattler of the 300 block of Pine Street was arrested by Jacksonville Police in that vicinity at approximately 10:30 yesterday morning.

According to police reports, Rattler allegedly pulled an airsoft gun on a neighbor during a disturbance and pointed it at them. Rattler allegedly told the neighbor it was a real firearm and that he was going to shoot them and their house.

Upon police arrival, Rattler also allegedly disobeyed police commands by fleeing into his own home and refusing to answer the door during an investigation of the disturbance. Jacksonville Police later learned that Rattler had an active order of protection against him by the neighbor.

Rattler was cited for aggravated assault, resisting/obstructing a police officer, and violating an order of protection.

He is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.