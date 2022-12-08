Jacksonville Man Arrested for Discharging Firearm Within City Limits

A Jacksonville man was arrested after West Central Joint Dispatchers received a call of possible shots fired early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 900 block of East State Street at approximately 5:30 Wednesday morning after a caller told dispatch that someone in the area had just yelled to call the police and that they thought they had heard a gunshot.

Upon arrival and a subsequent investigation, 45-year-old Joseph A. Neff of the 900 block of East State was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail for reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance after he allegedly discharged a firearm within city limits.

Neff remains held at the jail without bond.