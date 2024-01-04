Jacksonville Man Arrested for Drug/Firearm Possession After Warrant Search

The Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group arrested a Jacksonville man at a northeast-end residence today on multiple charges.

According to a press release, a search warrant was served at a residence in the 600 block of Allen Avenue and the following drugs were recovered, 33 ½ grams of suspected heroin, nearly 5 grams of methamphetamine, 45 pills of various narcotics, and seven firearms along with ammunition.

Subsequent to the execution of the warrant, 55-year-old Kenneth Walton, Jr. was arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and aggravated possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

He currently remains lodged at the Morgan County Jail pending a pre-trial detention hearing.