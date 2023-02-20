Jacksonville Man Arrested For Drugs, Weapons After Two-Vehicle Crash

Jacksonville Police arrested a man after a two-vehicle collision at 6:19 Sunday evening near the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and East Chambers Street.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 44 year old Judy N. Bryson of the 500 block of West Brooklyn Avenue allegedly failed to yield at the intersection of East Chambers and was struck by a vehicle driven by 28 year old Dalton E. Feikert of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene.

Bryson and a passenger in Feikert’s vehicle, 22 year old Samantha G. Sumpter of the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue, were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for evaluations.

Bryson was later cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

Feikert was arrested at the scene for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, illegal possession of adult-use cannabis by a driver in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Feikert remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.