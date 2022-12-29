Jacksonville Man Arrested for DUI After Four Vehicle Crash Wednesday Night

A Jacksonville man was arrested on several offenses after he was involved in a four-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

According to police reports, at approximately 7:30 pm, a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Corey C. Reif of the 1000 block of South Main Street was traveling southbound on South Church Street approaching the West Morton Avenue intersection.

At the same time, three vehicles were stopped at the traffic light ahead. Reif’s vehicle struck the rear end of the first vehicle causing a chain reaction through all four vehicles.

Reif’s vehicle and the first vehicle struck both had to be towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Police estimated that all four units received more than $1,500 worth of damage due to the crash.

The driver of the first vehicle struck, a 40-year-old Jacksonville woman, sustained minor injuries and according to the report, responded to the hospital on her own sometime later.

Reif was arrested by Jacksonville Police and booked into the Morgan County Jail on two charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on an expired driver’s license, failure to reduce speed, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Reif remains held at the jail this morning without bond.