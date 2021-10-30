Jacksonville Man Arrested for DUI and Other Offenses After Driving Through Multiple Yards and Striking Utility Pole

Jacksonville Police made one arrest early this morning after a one-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene of a crash by a resident in the 1300 block of Goltra Avenue at 2:03AM. The caller said a vehicle had crashed in his driveway.

Upon arrival and after an investigation, officers determined that a vehicle driven by 26 year old Levi W. Adcock of the 200 block of North Prairie was traveling northbound on Goltra when the vehicle left the roadway to the right and began driving through multiple yards until the vehicle struck a fence and a utility pole causing disabling damage. The utility pole also fell on top of Adcock’s vehicle and two other cars in the driveway of a home at 1339 Goltra Avenue causing damage.

Adcock was arrested at the scene for improper lane usage, aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a suspended or revoked license, illegal possession and/or transportation of liquor, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and a probation violation warrant for driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Adcock is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail on bond.