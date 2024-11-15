Jacksonville Man Arrested for Intentinally Running Vehicle into Another Occupied Vehicle

A Jacksonville man was arrested early this morning after he intentionally ran his vehicle into another occupied vehicle.

29 year old Michael B. Johnson of the 100 block of South Diamond Court was taken into custody early this morning at the Jiffi-Stop convenience store located at 841 West Morton Avenue.

At approximately 1:45 am officers responded to a report of people fighting in front of a residence in the 700 block of South Fayette Street.

According to police reports, Johnson intentionally struck another occupied vehicle with his own vehicle, which also had children inside. Johnson is also accused of breaking the victim’s windshield by striking it with his fists.

He was arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail for domestic battery, endangering the life of a child, battery, criminal damage to property, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct.

He remained held as of this morning at the Morgan County Jail pending an appearance in court.