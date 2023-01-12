Jacksonville Man Arrested For Links to Recent Burglaries After Attempting to Flee Police

Jacksonville Police apprehended a man wanted in relation to previous burglaries in town this week last night.

Jacksonville Police were on patrol for a wanted subject in the 800 block Hackett Avenue shortly after 8:15 last night. Police later located the subject in question, 30 year old David Z.K. Morris of the 900 block of Allen Avenue at a residence in that area at 8:24PM.

According to a police report, Morris fled on foot after being sighted by police. A brief foot chase occurred and Morris was taken into custody without further incident. During a person search, police say they found purported drug paraphernalia on Morris’ person.

Police arrest records say that Morris was wanted in connection to a residential burglary that occurred overnight on Monday after a caller reported that their residence in the 800 block of Nottingham Lane had been burglarized and all their tools for their home repair business had been taken.

Morris was also wanted in connection to an non-referenced burglary from Tuesday, as well.

Morris was cited for residential burglary, burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a peace officer.

Morris previously pleaded guilty in Morgan County Circuit Court to burglary in December 2020. Morris was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and 1 year of mandatory supervised release in that case.

He currently remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.