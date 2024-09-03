Jacksonville Man Arrested for Menard Co. Residential Burglary Charge

A Jacksonville man is currently in the Menard County Jail after being arrested for an alleged burgarly.

According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, a report from a resident in eastern Menard County came in on the evening of June 23rd. According to the report, the victim said they had left their home in the afternoon and came home to find their home had been burglarized. Deputies are said to have recovered evidence at the scene with the help from an Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technician. The evidence along with other pieces of evidence gathered during the investigation led to the identification of a suspect and suspect vehicle.

An arrest warrant was then issued on August 8th for 38-year old Justin R. Burnett of the 500 block of North Church Street in Jacksonville. Burnett was subsequently arrested in Springfield on August 19th by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Menard County Jail.

Burnett’s first appearance in Menard County Circuit Court occurred on August 22nd and he was denied pretrial release by Judge Michael Atterberry.

Burnett was on probation in Sangamon County for residential burglary at the time of his arrest and also had active arrest warrants in Morgan County for residential burglary and theft.

Burnett appeared before the court again this morning for a preliminary hearing with counsel and pleaded not guilty to the charge of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony. A status hearing has been set for October 15th.