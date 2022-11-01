Jacksonville Man Arrested for Possessing Stolen Weapon in City Park

Jacksonville Police initiated a vehicle check-in at Nichols Park on East Vandalia Road just before 11:00 pm Monday.

Two people were occupying the vehicle at the time of the check. Subsequent to the investigation, a passenger, 18-year-old Steven J. Green of the 300 block of North Clay Court was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition, and resisting a peace officer after being located in possession of a stolen firearm while in a city park.

Green was transported to the Morgan County Jail where he remains held without bond.