Jacksonville Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

A Jacksonville man remains held without bond at the Morgan County Jail as a result of a lengthy investigation by Jacksonville Police.

20-year-old Demond L. Harris of the 200 block of North Church Street was booked into the jail just after 1 pm Monday on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Initial court records indicate Harris was charged with possession of film or photos, and police officials say they are not releasing any further information at this time due to the age of the parties involved and the nature of the charge.

Officials say the arrest was made after a five-month-long investigation by the Jacksonville Police Department. Harris remains held at the jail without bond pending a first appearance in court.