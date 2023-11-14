Jacksonville Man Arrested for Possession of Drugs, Vehicle Later Stolen from Scene

Jacksonville Police visited a residence multiple times Monday night when a man was arrested on drug charges and a vehicle was later stolen.

Police were called to the 1100 block of North Diamond Street at approximately 6:15 pm Monday after a caller told authorities there were people in the house talking to his girlfriend.

During the subsequent investigation, 38-year-old Mario T. Jackson of the same address was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was issued a notice to appear in court and was released from the Morgan County Jail.

Police were called back to the residence a second time at approximately 11:30 pm after a complainant advised there were unwanted subjects inside of his home. According to the report, the complainant’s girlfriend advised there were no unwanted subjects inside the home.

Officers then were called back to the residence a third time just before midnight after a female complainant told dispatchers that her ex-boyfriend stole her vehicle after threatening her with a machete.

She told officers he took her car keys and then drove off in the vehicle. According to the report, officers attempted to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The vehicle was later located after the complainant contacted police to talk to an officer about her vehicle being stolen. An officer transported her to the vehicle. No description of where and how the vehicle was located was included in the report.

The incident remains under investigation by police.