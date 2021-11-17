Jacksonville Man Arrested for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assualt

By Jeremy Coumbes on November 17, 2021 at 4:26pm

A Jacksonville man was arrested on sexual assault charges this afternoon.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police department, at approximately 3:55 pm, Jacksonville Police Detectives took 62-year-old, John A. Levins of the 100 block of Woodfield Boulevard, into custody on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

According to the report, Levins was taken into custody at the Jacksonville Police Department and later booked into the Morgan County Detention Facility.

No further information was available on the arrest as of press time.