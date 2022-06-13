Jacksonville Man Arrested For Role in Pana Armed Robbery

A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County.

According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.

During their investigation, officers learned that a woman was with the victim prior to the robbery and left with the suspects in a car. Investigators later identified the woman as 22 year old Samantha Olivio of Taylorville and one of the armed suspects as 30 year old Cody R. Eller of Jacksonville. Arrest warrants for Olivio and Eller were issued as a result.

Olivio and Eller were located in Virden on June 8th and arrested by U.S. Marshals. Eller has been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, and Olivio was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. According to the Taylorville Daily News, the second unidentified male involved is allegedly from Springfield and charges are pending.

The case remains under investigation by the Pana Police Department with assistance from the Central Illinois Enforcement Group and the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Eller and Olivio have been transferred to the Christian County Jail. Eller was arrested on May 2nd by Jacksonville Police for unlawful possession of another person’s debit/credit card after he allegedly made unauthorized transactions on March 12th. He is due in Morgan County Court tomorrow.

Arraignment for Olivio in Christian County Court has been set for July 1st.