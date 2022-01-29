Jacksonville Man Arrested for Sexual Assault

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 28, 2022 at 6:59pm

A Jacksonville man was arrested this morning on a sexual assault charge.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, 22-year-old Dakota Holder of the 100 block of Walnut Court was arrested at approximately 10:50 this morning.

Holder was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault and was still being held at the jail as of the time of the press release.

The Jacksonville Police Investigations Division says no further information will be realsed at this time to protect the victim.