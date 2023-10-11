Jacksonville Man Arrested For Third Time In As Many Days for Criminal Trespassing

Jacksonville Police arrested a local homeless man for the third time in four days on criminal trespassing charges last night.

A resident of an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Morton Avenue reported a man wearing a backpack was knocking on random doors at the complex. The caller also said they believed the man to be trespassing.

Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 25-year old Tyler S. Royer for criminal trespass to real property. Officers learned during the investigation that Royer had previously been served a letter of no trespass to the property by the owners. During a search, officers also allegedly located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on Royer.

Royer was previously arrested by South Jacksonville Police on Friday morning after a complainant told dispatch that a someone had set up a campsite on their property in the 200 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers were called back to that property approximately two hours later after neighbors said a black truck had pulled up to the residence and a man exited the vehicle and then entered the residence’s garage before the truck left. Upon arrival, officers located Royer inside the residence and learned through investigation that he had been evicted and served with a letter of no trespass.

South Jacksonville officers were called back to the property on Monday afternoon after neighbors reported an individual on a bicycle had stopped at the same property and was sitting behind some bushes next to the house. Royer was arrested again and re-booked into the Morgan County Jail.

Royer has been released with notices to appear for all three instances.