Jacksonville man arrested for transporting Western Michigan teen across state lines in federal case sentenced

A Jacksonville man who was arrested earlier this year after FBI agents raided his home on Westgate Avenue in search of a Western Michigan teen was sentenced to over a decade in prison in federal court yesterday.

Hart L. Buckley, 24, formerly of the 500 block of South Westgate Avenue pleaded guilty to Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity on June 10 in the Western District federal court in Michigan. Chief Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced Buckley yesterday to 15 years in federal prison, 5 years of supervised release, ordered payment of over $1,400 in restitution and $5,100 in fees and court costs.

Members of an FBI swat team entered a home at 542 South Westgate Avenue and took Buckley into custody on the morning of February 19 after agents learned of a 15-year old boy who had gone missing from his home in Wyoming, Michigan on January 26. After the boy’s parents accessed the juvenile’s cellphone data, they were able to view messages that the boy and Buckley (using the name “Scarlet”) on the application Discord. he text messages promised acts of mutual sexual interest between the minor and Buckley’s alleged screen name, and that the two of them should meet at the Wyoming, Michigan library. The message exchange also showed nude photographs and videos exchanged between the two, according to court records. Law enforcement say in the arrest warrant that by using databases and technology they were able to link the exchange to a phone number registered to Buckley’s home address in Jacksonville. Surveillance videos in Wyoming, Michigan showed the minor entering a vehicle and leaving the area presumably with Buckley. Law enforcement was able to use GPS technology to track Buckley’s phone to the Hampton Inn in Jacksonville, where the minor was located with Buckley on the evening of January 27th. According to the federal warrant, Buckley and the boy had been exchanging messages for approximately 3 years.