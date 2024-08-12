Jacksonville Man Arrested For Weekend Vehicle Burglaries Near Illinois College

Jacksonville Police arrested a man for the second time over the weekend in relation to a series of car burglaries near Illinois College overnight on Saturday and into Sunday.

20-year old Peyton J. Surratt, listed as homeless, was arrested near the intersection of East Beecher Avenue and Ebey Street just before 1PM Sunday on two citations of criminal trespass to vehicles and one count of burglary to a motor vehicle.

Surratt had previously been arrested on Friday night on driving under the influence and traffic charges. Surratt was later released with a notice to appear.