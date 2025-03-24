Jacksonville Man Arrested Friday For Illegal Use of Debit/Credit Cards

A Jacksonville man was arrested by Jacksonville Police Friday night for citations of burglary and possession of another person’s debit/credit card.

Officers responded to the Jiffi Stop Convenience Store in the 800 block of West Morton Avenue just before 1PM Friday to investigate reports of multiple illegal uses of a debit/credit card at the store.

According to a Jacksonville Police report, 37-year old Robert K. Sims of the 1200 block of Park Place was arrested at approximately 7:45PM Friday at his residence for possession of another person’s debit/credit cards after surveillance video captured Sims using multiple cards at both the Jiffi Stop and J.B. Hawks, located in the 200 block of East Morton, purchasing multiple items.

According to police, Sims was also a person of interest in car burglaries from March 16th in the 1300 block of South Clay, March 14th in the 1300 block of South Clay, and an unnamed instance on February 5th.

Sims has been cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, burglary to a motor vehicle, three counts of illegal possession of another person’s debit/credit card, and possession of methamphetamine.

He has since been released from the Morgan County Jail with a notice to appear court.

