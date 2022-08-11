Jacksonville Man Arrested in Connection to Multiple Area Thefts

A Jacksonville man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a string of thefts in the area.

49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street was taken into custody by Jacksonville Police Detectives yesterday at approximately 4:45 pm. Smith was booked into the Morgan County Jail at approximately 7:15 last night on a charge of theft of over $500.00.

Jacksonville Police Detectives confirmed to WLDS News this morning that Smith was arrested in connection to an investigation into multiple thefts that have occurred in the Jacksonville area within approximately the last two months.

Investigators say they are still gathering information on the alleged thefts and no further information is available at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

Smith has a pending court case in Morgan County stemming from an arrest on March 27th of this year. Smith was arrested on a theft charge after being accused of taking property from a business in the 600 block of Capitol Way. A burglary charge was added later after police determined he had been inside the business after hours.

Smith has pleaded not guilty in the case and is scheduled to next appear in court for a pretrial conference on September 7th. Smith was taken into custody by detectives at his residence without incident yesterday. He remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.